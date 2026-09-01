First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Going Up, Heat Going Down

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low to mid 70s this morning. Skies will be sunny once again, and they should stay sunny for most of the day. Clouds will build in the afternoon, but skies will still be partly sunny.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s by the late afternoon. High pressure to our north will maintain the drier pattern for now, but it is breaking, allowing for more showers to pop up today. These will still be hit or miss and isolated, not making a huge impact.

There will be a better chance for storms and rain tomorrow and Thursday. These will be afternoon and evening storms, but as of now there is no risk for severe weather.

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