DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Bainbridge property owners could see a lower tax bill this year after the city council voted to cut the millage rate by 52%.

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Bainbridge city council sets 2026 millage rate, cutting property taxes by 52% for property owners

Bainbridge City Council held a special called meeting Monday to set the 2026 millage rate, approving a new rate of 2.178 mills — down from the current rate of 4.721 mills.

The city says the timing of the meeting is tied to rules governing the property tax digest. Georgia law requires specific notices and public hearings before a rate can be officially adopted.

Council Member Don Whaley said the reduction is made possible by House Bill 581 and revenue collected from a one-cent sales tax added in January, known as FLOST.

"Because of the House Bill 581, where we were able to take the full roll back so that one penny tax that was added to our property or our sales tax, uh back in January; the citizens are going to see a full rollback," Whaley said.

Bainbridge neighbor John Woodrum, who has lived in the city for 23 years, said the tax break would be a welcome relief.

"It would be nice to have some relief and let the money go further in the household for sure," Woodrum said.

Woodrum said the savings come at a time when many residents are feeling financial pressure.

"I would consider it just an offset from just the cost of living increasing. Times are pretty tough for people right now because of how much gas prices are and just how much food prices are. And so I think just for me, it would just be a welcome break," Woodrum said.

While the tax relief is welcome news for property owners, some neighbors are questioning how the one-cent sales tax will offset those savings and where the extra revenue will ultimately end up.

The new property tax rate will be reflected in the tax bills residents receive in November. The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for September 15th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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