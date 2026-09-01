Florida Department of Transportation revokes permits for automated license plate readers

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Monday they have revoked statewide permits for automated license plate recognition (LPR) systems.

A memo was issued to all permit holders statewide by Will Watts, the chief operating officer and assistant secretary for FDOT. The memo said the department revoked all LPR-related approvals it issued to a local law enforcement agency.

FDOT is also blocking future requests, citing privacy concerns, reports of misuse and what it calls surveillance schemes.

Scripps Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders said this does not eliminate every reader in Florida, only those installed by local agencies along state-controlled roads.

On Aug. 26, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was seeking an overview of license plate camera reader use.

Also on Monday, the Leon County Sheriff's Office suspended its use of automated license plate recognition technology while awaiting stronger oversight measures, Sheriff Walt McNeil announced.

The city of Perry previously voted to remove its Flock cameras. Residents shared similar concerns at a Taylor County commission meeting last month.

Full memo

FDOT

Multiple other local agencies have released statements on the cameras following the FDOT memo. For the full statements, click the links below:

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

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