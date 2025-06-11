Midday Update: FAMU Athletic Director Angela Suggs releases statement, Quincy City Manager fired, and more

Wednesday, June 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) UPDATE: FAMU Athletic Director comments on fraud, grand theft charges. Angela Suggs released a statement saying she regrets the distraction these charges have caused, despite not being connected to FAMU. She says she's fully committed to addressing these allegations through the appropriate legal channels.

2) Quincy's City Manager Robert Nixon fired at Tuesday night's meeting. The move came after Commissioner Lane Stephens made a motion to suspend standard procedural rules and act under Section 2.71 of the city charter to remove Nixon without further delay. Prior to the vote, city leaders discussed the timeline for evaluating the city manager, city clerk, and city attorney.

3) Leon County leaders plan town hall over Lake Munson restoration, approve pedestrian safety upgrades. Neighbors want to sit down with state agencies like the Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection to rework the restoration plan. Commissioners agreed, directing county staff to organize that meeting soon.

4) Florida still without CFO, pressure mounts on DeSantis to act. Florida has gone more than six months without an appointee for its Chief Financial Officer, and the delay in naming a replacement is drawing criticism, including from the man who last held the job.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Scattered afternoon showers will once again return with temperatures rising into the low 90s. The rain is helping us shake off drought conditions. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

