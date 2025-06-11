Soggy weather helps shake off drought conditions in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We’ve had a soggy couple of weeks, and while it may have dampened outdoor plans, it’s certainly been good for the Drought Monitor.

Just a few weeks ago, we were discussing moderate to severe drought conditions across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Thanks to our rainy afternoons (and some mornings), things have improved—only a few spots remain classified as “dry.”

Keep in mind that the next Drought Monitor will be released on June 12 at 8:30 AM.

It will reflect rainfall amounts and their impacts on drought from this past week.

On Tuesday alone, we recorded 1–2″ of rain over those still-dry areas.

With nearly daily rain over the last week, we could see even more improvement!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.