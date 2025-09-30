Midday Update: Fallen Trooper Craig Gaines laid to rest, Curbside recycling pickup ends in Wakulla Co., & more

September 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) GCSO ends perimeter search of escaped prisoner, lockdown lifted on schools. On Monday, the Gadsden County Sheriff's office said they were looking for escaped prisoner Cedric Butler, who fled from the courthouse. As of Tuesday afternoon, they still haven't located him. During the search on Monday, five schools were placed on lockdown.

2) Neighbors hold funeral for FHP Trooper Craig Gaines, who recently passed away. Gaines passed away on September 19th following medical complications related to a leg injury he received during a college football game earlier this month.

3) Curbside pickup for recycling ends in Wakulla County. Waste Pro ended service citing rising costs, but residents say their bills continue to rise as services become more limited.

4) Tuesday Forecast: As the day progresses, skies will begin to clear, with temps topping out in the mid-80s. Things will start to dry out tomorrow, which means humidity levels will drop. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

