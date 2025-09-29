NEW DETAILS: Five Gadsden County Schools on lockdown due to convict escaping from courthouse

UPDATE:

12:35 p.m.:

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office clarifies that Butler was not in custody, but reported to court on charges. They say the judge remanded him to custody, and upon transport, he ran from the deputy.

12:21 p.m.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the escaped convict they are looking for.

They say Cedric Butler was being loaded for transport after court and ran from a Bailiff Deputy. He was last seen in the area of Stewart and Key Street and is currently being tracked by K-9 west towards 7th St.

GCSO says several law enforcement units and K-9 are searching the area, and a perimeter has been set.

Butler was last seen wearing black shorts with no shirt. If you see him, GCSO says to call 911 and DO NOT attempt to apprehend.

They say he's wanted for FTA Aggravated Battery.

Gadsden County School District has announced that the following schools are on lockdown due to a convict escaping from the courthouse.



George W. Munroe Elementary

Stewart Street Elementary School

James A. Shanks Middle School

Carter-Parramore Academy

Gadsden Technical College

They're asking parents not to come to the school at this time. They say all students and staff are safe and will provide an update as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

WTXL ABC 27 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

