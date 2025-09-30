First To Know Weather - Drier Air Makes A Come Back (9-30-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A day of changes today, both in the sky and with the humidity.

We are starting off very cloudy and very humid. As the day progresses, we’ll see the sky begin to clear. By sunset this evening, we will be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

As high pressure settles to our north, the changes start to take effect. Moisture should ease through tomorrow morning, and into the afternoon. This mean our skies should remain sunnier and humidity levels will drop.

This drier pattern won’t last long. We are keeping an eye on the Gulf for a new rain maker. A weak low could form during our dry period. Over the course of Friday through the weekend, this low will bring heavy rain and storms. It's possible that a stationary front associated with this low, could stall, keeping us rainy into next week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.