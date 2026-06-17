Midday Update: Elsie Napier to represent District 177, Gadsden Co. debates property taxes & more

Wednesday, June 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Elsie Napier wins GA State House District 177 runoff election. Napier defeated Alvin Payton, Jr. in the primary runoff election Tuesday, according to unofficial results. She's set to head to Atlanta next year to represent Lowndes County in the state legislature.

Elsie Napier wins District 177 runoff election to represent Lowndes County in Georgia House

2) Local news outlets, League of Women Voters team up for candidate forums. The collaboration will help voters hear directly from the candidates asking for their vote and learn more about issues that matter to them.

Local news outlets, League of Women Voters team up to host candidate forums for Tallahassee voters

3) Gadsden County faces growing financial strain. County commissioners say, if voters pass property tax cuts this November, essential services such as emergency response, road maintenance, and public facilities could suffer if revenues do not keep up with costs.

Gadsden County faces growing financial strain that could threaten essential county services

4) Leon County considers Voluntary Separation Incentive program. The county approved the preliminary budget and discussed ways to mitigate potential losses from property tax cuts. That includes a hiring freeze and a voluntary separation incentive.

Leon County considers Voluntary Separation Incentive program amid potential property tax cut impacts

5) Wednesday Forecast: We remain in marginal risk today in anticipation of Tropical Storm Arthur, which is expected to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Storms will get rough again tomorrow

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