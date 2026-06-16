DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County's tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year cleared another hurdle Tuesday with approval from the County Commission.

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Leon County considers Voluntary Separation Incentive program amid potential property tax cut impacts

The roughly $421 million budget comes as the county braces for the potential impact of property tax cuts. If voters approve increased homestead exemptions in November, the county says it would cost them $71 million over two years.

The budget includes several immediate stop gaps to offset that potential loss.

Assistant County Administrator Ken Morris said property tax revenue is hard to replace and replicate.

"No single revenue source can replace the pliability and revenue generation provided by property taxes," Morris said.

Among the measures included in the budget are hiring freezes for non-essential personnel and a shift in focus toward maintaining current infrastructure rather than expanding it.

"Instead of increasing capacity, those dollars are redirected towards maintaining and repairing existing infrastructure," Budget Director Roshaunda Bradley said.

The county is also considering a voluntary separation program as an additional cost-saving measure. Commissioner Rick Minor raised concerns about the potential loss of key staff members.

"I want to make sure, if we roll out the voluntary separation program, we do it in a way where we don't lose so many of those key performers," Minor said.

The county administrator said more details about the program would be shared at a budget workshop in July, describing the approach as "intentional" with "specific criteria".

Additional cost-saving measures under consideration include increased fees for parks and recreation services and emergency management services.

Longer term, the county is also weighing the introduction of impact fees on new residential and commercial construction.

More details on all of these plans are expected at the budget workshop on July 14, beginning at 10 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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