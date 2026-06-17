Elsie Napier wins GA House District 177 runoff election to represent Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Elsie Napier has won the District 177 runoff election, according to unofficial results. She's set to head to Atlanta to represent Lowndes County in the state legislature.

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Elsie Napier wins District 177 runoff election to represent Lowndes County in Georgia House

Napier received nearly 59% of the vote, defeating former Valdosta City Councilman Alvin Payton Jr., who earned just over 41%. Official results are expected to be certified by Friday, June 19.

The race determines who will serve a full term in the District 177 seat. The seat was previously held by former Representative Dexter Sharper, who resigned earlier this year. Alvin Payton Jr. won a special election earlier this year to complete the remainder of Sharper's term.

Napier entered the race as a first-time political candidate, bringing decades of experience in public health and ministry but no previous elected office experience. For some voters, that was the deciding factor.

Maurice Stewart said the election came down to a desire for change.

"It didn't make any change. It didn't make anything better. I feel like we need new," Stewart said.

Stewart said Napier's lack of political experience was an asset, not a liability.

"Some new people got better ideas. And like I said, I feel like we need change. I feel like it's better to bring somebody new in," he said.

Election officials say turnout for the runoff exceeded what is typically seen in similar elections. Before polls closed, advanced and absentee voting alone had already surpassed the participation rates many runoff elections experience overall.

Destiny Jones, a Lowndes County assistant elections technician, says the response from voters was notable.

"Overall, it has been extremely busy. So far, we have had 2,000 votes for today. All precincts, that's the total for all voters," Jones said.

With the election decided, Napier will begin her role as District 177's representative at the start of the next legislative term.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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