Midday Update: EF-0 tornado touches down in Grady Co., Fl lawmakers to return in April special session, & more

Friday, March 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) EF-0 tornado touches down in Grady County Thursday, woman hospitalized after tree falls on her car. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed the tornado touched down at 7:03 a.m. along Georgia Highway 111, near Calvary, and dissipated two minutes later at 7:05 a.m., just southwest of Reno.

Grady County tornado uproots trees, sends woman to hospital after tree falls on her car

2) Tallahassee community leaders speak out against bill banning local governments from enacting DEI policies. The Florida Legislature approved Senate Bill 1134 earlier this week. The bill prohibits local governments from enacting or funding DEI policies and adds penalties for local officials who violate the law. It also creates a mechanism for residents to report potential violations by local governments.

Tallahassee community leaders speak out against bill banning local governments from enacting DEI policies

3) Florida Legislature passes emergency funding to restore HIV medication access for more than 10,000 Floridians. The release says the legislation appropriates $30.9 million in emergency funding and restores ADAP eligibility to 400% of the Federal Poverty Level. Both chambers passed the measure following months of advocacy and litigation by AIDS Healthcare Foundation and others.

4) Florida lawmakers to return in April special session as budget stalemate ends regular session. Under Florida’s constitution, the Legislature must approve a balanced spending plan before the fiscal year begins on July 1st. But talks between the House and Senate stalled this week, leaving about a $1.4 billion gap between the two chambers’ proposals.

Florida lawmakers to return in April special session as budget stalemate ends regular session

5) Weekend Forecast: We have a mostly beautiful weekend ahead. We'll be sunny, getting into the 80s, with a chance of showers on Sunday. As of now, it's not enough to cancel any outside plans, but it never hurts to have a plan b in place. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Cool Today Warm Tomorrow (3-13-2026)

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