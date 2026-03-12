Florida Legislature passes emergency funding to restore HIV medication access for more than 10,000 Floridians

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Legislature has passed emergency bridge funding to restore the AIDS Drug Assistance Program through June 30, 2026, after more than 10,000 low-income Floridians living with HIV lost access to life-saving medications and insurance assistance, according to a release.

The release says the legislation appropriates $30.9 million in emergency funding and restores ADAP eligibility to 400% of the Federal Poverty Level. Both chambers passed the measure following months of advocacy and litigation by AIDS Healthcare Foundation and others.

On March 1, the Florida Department of Health slashed ADAP eligibility from 400% to 130% of the Federal Poverty Level, eliminated premium assistance, and removed key medications from the formulary, cutting more than 10,000 people off from coverage.

Esteban Wood, Director of Advocacy and Legislative Affairs for AIDS Healthcare Foundation, says in part,

"No one in the state of Florida should lose access to the medication keeping them alive because of a budget dispute. These are our neighbors. These are people who did everything right. Today, the Legislature stood with them."





AHF applauded the action and credited Senate President Albritton, Speaker Perez, lawmakers, and their colleagues in the House for decisive, bipartisan action.

The legislation now goes to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk. AHF is urging the governor to sign it without delay.

This ongoing battle has been consistent from the beginning. AHF filed two lawsuits challenging the Department of Health's emergency rules. They've also organized dozens of rallies across the state, and worked directly with state legislators and agency staff throughout the crisis. The organization also committed that no AHF patient would go without their medication during the funding gap.

