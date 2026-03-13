First To Know Weather - Cool Today Warm This Weekend (3-13-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We have a much calmer start to the day than yesterday. Instead of storms and tornadoes we are calm, chilly, and mostly clear. Temperatures to start today are in the mid 40s to the low 50s. You'll want to grab a jacket as you head out the door today.

You wont need that jacket this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s for many this late afternoon, and the skies will remain mostly clear all day. The wind has died down from yesterday as well, so we really will have a much calmer day.

We warm back up this weekend, with a chance for spotty showers Sunday. This wont be enough to cancel plans, but you may want to have a plan B just in case. This will lead to another front for Monday which could bring storms once again. Temperatures behind this front will be even cooler, giving us one last taste of winter before official spring next Friday.

