EF-0 tornado touches down in Grady County Thursday, woman hospitalized after tree falls on her car

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — A tornado touched down in Grady County, Georgia early Thursday morning, downing trees, knocking out power, and sending at least one person to the hospital.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed the tornado touched down at 7:03 a.m. along Georgia Highway 111, near Calvary, and dissipated two minutes later at 7:05 a.m., just southwest of Reno.

The NWS says the tornado traveled 1.78 miles with maximum winds of approximately 80 mph and a maximum width of 300 yards.

The tornado took place during a series of strong storms Thursday morning.

According to the Grady County Sheriff's Office, crews took a woman to the hospital after a tree fell on her car while she was driving on Highway 111. We're working to learn her current condition.

The National Weather Service survey found the tornado downed trees along Highway 111 before moving east and uprooting additional trees near Gainey Road. The storm stopped before reaching Pine Hill Road.

Hours after the tornado passed, trees and debris were still visible throughout the area.

No deaths have been reported.

The storms knocked out power for hundreds of neighbors across South Georgia and the Big Bend.

