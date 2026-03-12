Tallahassee community leaders speak out against bill banning local governments from enacting DEI policies

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes Jr. will hold a press conference Thursday at 12:00 p.m. to speak out against SB 1134. The bill is headed to the Governor's desk and would prohibit local governments from enacting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

Holmes, Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, plans to address what he calls a “deeply troubling” effort by state leaders to dismantle DEI initiatives.

Holmes said the legislation threatens decades of progress aimed at expanding fairness and opportunity.

“It is with a troubled heart that I speak today about a decision that I believe is wrong, divisive, and deeply troubling for our state,” Holmes said in a statement. “The dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives threatens to undermine decades of progress made toward fairness, opportunity, and justice.”

Holmes argues the programs were created to ensure equal opportunity for people of all backgrounds, not to divide communities.

“These programs were designed not to divide us, but to ensure that all people, regardless of race, gender, or background, have a fair opportunity to participate in the economic and civic life of our communities,” he said.

Holmes said community leaders will gather for prayer and discuss ways to respond, including efforts focused on voter education, voter registration, and civic engagement.

Representative Dean Black (R-Jacksonville) is the co-sponsor of the bill. On the House Floor Tuesday, he said diversity is one of the nation's strength,s but not when it is "used to divide us."

In a statement sent to ABC 27, Black's bill defines DEI as any effort to “manipulate or otherwise influence the composition of employees with reference to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender, identity, or sexual orientation other than to ensure that hiring is conducted in accordance with state and federal antidiscrimination laws.”

The bill language notes that no county or city will be able to fund, promote, or take official action related to DEI initiatives. The bill also creates legal penalties if the local governments violate the law.

If signed by the Governor, the bill will go into effect January 1st, 2027.

ABC 27 will update this article as we learn more from the press conference.

