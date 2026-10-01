Midday Update: Dozens protest immigration detainment, Woman shot by Lowndes County deputy, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, October 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Dozens protest at Chile and Chili's after immigration enforcement detained 3 employees at food truck. T-CARE organized the protest after immigration enforcement presence at the Tennessee Street food truck, which has since permanently closed that location.

Dozens protest at Chile and Chili's after immigration enforcement detained 3 employees at food truck

2) GBI: Woman shot by Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy after pulling out gun in front of deputies. The shooting happened on Sept. 29th around 9:41 p.m. in the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive.

GBI: Woman shot by Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy after pulling gun out

3) Florida minimum wage rises to $15/hour in final scheduled increase. Starting in 2027, Florida's minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation annually.

Florida minimum wage hits $15/hour

4) 211 Big Bend rebrands as Lifeline Connection. The organization says calls have increased 23% month-over-month, with about 38,000 people calling each year, even as it faces a financial deficit.

211 Big Bend rebrands as Lifeline Connection to better reflect its mission in the community

5) Thursday Forecast: The highs will be in the low 90s and upper 80s today. As clouds and rain build over the weekend, we will drop in temperature. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - The mugginess is reaching it's peak

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