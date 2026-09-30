LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — 211 Big Bend is now Lifeline Connection. The Big Bend nonprofit serves about 38,000 callers a year and is rebranding to better communicate its mission amid growing demand and a financial deficit.

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211 Big Bend rebrands as Lifeline Connection to better reflect its mission in the community

The organization behind the 211 helpline in the Big Bend region has a new name: Lifeline Connection.

The rebrand is meant to build a stronger identity and help the community better understand what the organization does — something CEO Kay Ignacio says the old name didn't fully communicate.

"I don't think that the name conveyed what we do in our community, and rebranding and renaming to Lifeline Connection can really help kind of bridge that gap, so people understand what we do," Ignacio said.

The phone number is not going away. But the organization is working to establish a clearer identity at a time when more people are reaching out for help. Ignacio says calls have increased 23% month-over-month, with about 38,000 people calling each year. Those calls range from mental health emergencies to requests for connections to various community resources.

At the same time, Lifeline Connection is facing a financial deficit.

"The reality is we're facing a deficit this year, but we have plans, the rebrand is one of them, to kind of get in front of it. We have a wonderful board of directors, and our staff is really behind it, so I'm excited about what's coming," Ignacio said.

Ignacio says no hotline counselors have been lost due to budget cuts. She hopes the new name will help the community better understand what's available when they call.

"When people reach out, it's some of the hardest moments of their life, and we help give hope and help connect them to resources and mental health support that they may not have known about," Ignacio said.

People can still dial 211 to connect with community resources. Ignacio says the goal now is making sure more people know what's behind that number.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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