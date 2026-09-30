Woman shot by Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy after pulling gun out in front of deputies: GBI

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said a woman was shot by Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies after an incident in Valdosta.

The shooting happened on Sept. 29 around 9:41 p.m. in the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive.

GBI said two deputies were driving in an unmarked LCSO vehicle when a woman, identified as Latoria Miller, 39, signaled for the deputies' attention. Deputies stopped the vehicle and approached Miller.

GBI said Miller pulled out a handgun within view of the deputies and was shot by a deputy.

Miller died at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

GBI said an autopsy of Miller's body will be done at the GBI Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229)225-4090.

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