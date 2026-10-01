First To Know Weather - Temperatures Fall Off This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low to mid 70s, with a few 60s popping up. It's like a second summer out there with the humidity getting even higher. The highs remaining in the low 90s and upper 80s. As clouds and rain build over the weekend, we will drop in temperature. We should start off next work week below average, and stay there through the end.

Clouds will really flow in this afternoon, and we could even see spotty showers. It is unlikely these will be strong, but there is potential especially as we head into the evening. There is a better chance of rain and storms tomorrow through the weekend.

While it doesn't look like a washout yet, Sunday and Monday have potential. So think about indoor plans, but don't cancel those outdoor plans just yet

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