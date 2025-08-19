Midday Update: Donna Adelson's trial officially begins, Florida GOP trying to lower gun purchase age, and more

Tuesday, August 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Donna Adelson's trial has officially begun with jury duty underway. On Monday, she appeared in court for an emergency motion hearing. The hearing was to discuss a motion by Wendi Adelson, Donna's daughter, to reject the defense subpoena from Donna's attorneys for her to testify in the trial.

2) District Attorney: Judge receives threats following arrest in child abuse case. District Attorney Joe Mulholland said the day care worker was charged with three counts of cruelty to children, and one count of aggravated battery.

3) Florida Republicans revive push to lower gun purchase age to 18. They're gearing up once again to try and reduce the minimum age to purchase firearms from 21 to 18, a rollback of post-Parkland reforms that has failed in recent years but could gain new momentum heading into the 2026 legislative session.

4) Over 3,000 students move into FAMU ahead of the Fall semester after opening new student housing at Venom Landing. The new semester begins next week.

5) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will reach the mid-90s with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits for some. There will be a chance of isolated showers along the coast. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

