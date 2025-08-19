Plenty of sunshine with few showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although it feels humid at the surface, the upper levels are dry, leaving us with a few isolated showers along the coast.

As we continue to have a wind coming in from the northeast, a collision with the sea breeze is going to be the most of the showers we see today.

This is going to allow highs to stay well into the 90s throughout the day with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits for some.

A similar pattern carries over into Wednesday as Hurricane Erin will help provide some sinking air from the north/northeast, limiting rain chances. highs will continue to climb with heat advisories possible.

Rain chances begin to increase towards the end of the week as a trough approaches, so enjoy the sun while it lasts!

