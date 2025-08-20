Midday Update: Donna Adelson's trial enters day 2, FSU honors John Thrasher, Monticello city budget, and more

August 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Day 2 of Donna Adelson's trial continues. On Tuesday, 102 potential jurors were screened, with 64 to return for more screening on Thursday. Adelson is accused of orchestrating the death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. For a look back on how we got here, click here.

2) 'One of the best': Florida State community celebrates the life of President Emeritus John Thrasher. Thrasher served as FSU president from 2014-2021. He died on May 30 at 81.

3) Monticello navigates budget challenges amid city clerk vacancy and rising costs. City leaders are focused on finalizing next year's budget while facing staff turnover.

4) Florida GOP caught between Trump and tradition on mail ballots. It’s a proposal that could impact millions of voters across Florida: President Donald Trump has vowed to “lead a movement” to eliminate mail-in ballots, calling them corrupt and promising an executive order to ban their use.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures will rise to the mid-90s, with a few pop-up showers. These will be quick pockets of rain that move through with the sun coming back out not long after. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

