Sunny start with brief afternoon pop-up showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a mix of fog and sunshine to start the day, temperatures will quickly rise to the 80s and eventually the 90s this afternoon.

With only a slight chance of seeing showers throughout the day, highs will stay in the mid 90s.

The most rain we see today will be a few pop-up showers, mainly along the Big Bend. These will be quick pockets of rain that move through with the sun coming back out not long after.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday as we start to see a trough dip down with plenty of moisture ahead of it. This will allow for more scattered activity that will continue through the weekend.

This rain will also cause highs to drop to the low 90s and even upper 80s briefly on Sunday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.