Midday Update: Donna Adelson Trial: Closing statements begin, SGMC Health launches $25M campaign, and more

September 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) LIVE BLOG: Closing arguments begin on Day 12 of Donna Adelson Trial. On Wednesday, the defense rested its case. Adelson decided not to testify in her own defense. She's accused of orchestrating the murder for hire plot in the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel.

2) City commissioners move forward with revised fire service fee. On Wednesday, commissioners approved a new 10% hike in a 3–2 vote after Leon County commissioners struck down their previous fee increase proposal.

3) SGMC Health launches $25M campaign to expand healthcare access in South Georgia for 400,000 residents. Projects include a new emergency and trauma center, rural health expansion, and a Women & Infants’ Tower.

4) Florida will work to eliminate all childhood vaccine mandates in the state, officials say. Florida will work to phase out all childhood vaccine mandates in the state, building on the effort by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to curb vaccine requirements and other health mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5) Paul Renner Launches 2026 Florida Governor’s run, DeSantis calls it ‘ill-advised.’ Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner is officially running for governor in 2026, pitching himself as a battle-tested conservative who can carry on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legacy while tackling Florida’s rising cost of living.

6) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the low 90s with an isolated shower(s) possible across the Big Bend. Temps will continue to rise as we head into the weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

