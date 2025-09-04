Dry weather stays but highs start to climb

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Not much is changing in our weather pattern as far as the rainfall goes, but temperatures continue to rise into the 90s.

Conditions throughout the day Thursday will consist of mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower(s) possible across the Big Bend and warm temperatures.

Our highs are only going to continue to climb, eventually reaching the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.

The drier pattern will come to an end briefly to start the week next week as a front approaches with some moisture ahead of it. This will allow some showers to pop up across the area to start the week, but then dry out again mid week.

Highs will drop back to the upper 80s come mid week next week.

