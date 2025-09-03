Paul Renner launches 2026 Florida governor bid, pledges to 'Defend the Free State'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner is officially in the race for governor, announcing his campaign for 2026 with a platform rooted in affordability, conservative reforms, and protecting what he calls the “Free State of Florida.”

Renner, a Navy veteran, prosecutor, and Flagler County Republican who led the House from 2022 to 2024, will face Congressman Byron Donalds (R–Naples), who already has President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is also weighing a run, saying this week he is “not afraid to fight” if he steps in.

Renner: “I’m Running for Governor”

In an interview, Renner said his decision came after prayer and conversations with family.

“As a father of young children, I think a lot about questions of the future, and one of those questions is after Governor DeSantis, who’s going to stand in and fight under pressure and deliver results?” Renner said. “I’m running for governor because I believe I’m the guy that can stand in and defend the Florida we love, but also address challenges.”

Renner pointed to his record on tax cuts, school choice, and insurance reform as proof he can deliver. He promised to focus on property tax relief, home-hardening incentives to lower insurance premiums, and continued tweaking of litigation reform.

“We’ve seen a decrease in auto [rates] and homeownership is now stabilized,” Renner said, though he admitted “there’s more to be done.”

On gun policy, Renner said he supports lowering the rifle purchase age back to 18 and expanding Second Amendment rights further.

“If you can fight and die for your country at 18, you ought to be able to acquire weapons to defend yourself,” he said, adding he would sign an open-carry bill if the Legislature sent one to his desk.

Renner also signaled he would continue Gov. DeSantis’ aggressive fights against ballot amendments expanding abortion, marijuana, and Medicaid access.

“That’s what we need in a leader, somebody who’s not going to just sit behind the desk … but go out and say, where are the efforts to break the wall of the Free State of Florida and stop it?”

Tackling Party Infighting

Acknowledging fractures within the Florida GOP, Renner warned against overconfidence.

“The Bible says pride comes before destruction,” he said. “When we fight, they win. Criticize in private, praise in public. Go hash out your differences within the party … and show a united front.”

Despite Donald Trump’s backing and Collins’ possible candidacy, Renner insisted he is undeterred.

“I’ve served in two wars. I’m not afraid of a fight,” he said. “Our common opponent is whoever the Democrats put up, who would completely unwind” conservative reforms on education, litigation, and guns.

Renner dismissed speculation that he’s entering as an underdog:

“The American colonists were underdogs. David was an underdog. … If people simply look at trust, leadership under pressure, and delivering results, I’m very confident that with hard work and God’s help, we’re going to win this race.”

Collins Reacts: “Godspeed”

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins praised Renner’s entry but hinted at contrasts if he joins the race himself.

“Paul’s a friend, and ultimately, look, it’s a free country. He’s a veteran as well. And if that’s what he wants to do, Godspeed,” Collins said.

Pressed on what would set him apart, Collins cited his combat record and communication style.

“I call it the political double tap. You gotta reach people in the head … and reach them in the heart,” Collins said. “Leadership matters. Being out front matters. Being willing to step into the fray when nobody else will matters. Those things I’ve trained my entire life for.”

The 2026 Primary Ahead

With Renner officially in, Donalds backed by Trump, and Collins mulling, Republicans are bracing for a bruising primary. At the moment, Democrats seem likely to field former US Rep. David Jolly (formerly a Republican), who has already called for rolling back GOP-backed school choice and gun policies.

Renner is betting on his legislative victories — from universal school choice to the social media ban for minors now in federal court — to prove he has the record and resolve to carry on DeSantis’ conservative agenda while addressing affordability concerns.

“I’d say leadership,” Renner said of his campaign’s theme. “Past results do matter for future results. We proved that things people said nobody could fix — we fixed them. But we still have challenges, and I’m committed to fixing those. That’s why I’m running.”



Share Your Story with Forrest



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

Contact Forrest Saunders First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.