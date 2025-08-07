Midday Update: Donna Adelson plea deal?, Utility hike increase in Valdosta, raw milk illnesses in Fl, & more

Thursday, August 07th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) State Attorney Jack Campbell firmly denies rumors of plea deals for Donna Adelson. With fewer than two weeks until Donna Adelson's trial is set to begin, both the defense and the prosecution deny rumors that Adelson has been offered a plea deal. Adelson's trial is set to begin on August 19. She is accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot in Tallahassee.

2) "Great" to "Ineffective": FAMU trustee evaluations for Interim President Beard differ wildly. Dr. Timothy Beard concluded his one-year interim term on August 1st. Some touted Beard as a "great interim president," while others called him "completely ineffective".

3) Valdosta residents hit with an 8% utility hike. City cites infrastructure upgrades and inflation; residents say they're being priced out of basic services.

4) 'It’s Crestfallen': Experts alarmed by raw milk illnesses in Florida. A new health warning from Florida officials this week is renewing debate over raw, unpasteurized milk and the controversial political movement growing behind it.

Florida health officials issued that alert, Monday, following an outbreak of illnesses linked to raw milk.

5) Thursday Forecast: Scattered storms with roll through during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise to the high 80s, nearly reaching 90. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

