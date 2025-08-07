Another round of afternoon showers and storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday will start off calm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s before scattered storms come into play this afternoon.

A change in wind direction will change where these storms will be located.

A northeasterly wind flow will push wind toward the coast and collide with the sea breeze. This will cause a majority of the shower activity to hug the Big Bend throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Another 1-2" of rainfall is expected so isolated and localized flooding still remains possible.

Don't put those umbrellas away yet, high rain chances continue through the weekend and early next week.

However, as we approach mid week next week, a drier pattern will fill in, raising temperatures and dropping rain chances.

Keep staying dry!

