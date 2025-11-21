Midday Update: Crews look for Ian Rogers where truck was found, Social Seminole complex fire latest, & more

November 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) THANK YOU: Record-setting year for ABC 27 Turkey Drive, over $87,000 raised and 1180 turkeys collected.

2) UPDATE: Several people rescued from Social Seminole complex fire. In a report from The Red Cross of North and Central Florida, Late Wednesday night, Red Cross volunteers responded to a 24-unit fire at the Social Seminole apartments on Ocala Road, where 72 adults, one infant, and four pets were displaced — including 53 students.

3) Search crews look for Ian Rogers in the area where his truck was found. Rogers went missing with his work truck on August 26th, 2024. The truck was found in a wooded area off of Old Plank Road in Leon County.

4) Democrats, cities sound alarm as Florida House pushes sweeping property tax changes. The Florida House Select Committee on Property Taxes moved forward seven constitutional amendments and one bill aimed at cutting or capping property taxes. The measures range from eliminating non-school homestead property taxes to expanding exemptions and tightening limits on how fast taxable values can rise.

5) Weekend Forecast: Temperatures will remain in the low 80s with lows in the 60s. If you have any outdoor plans, it will very nice, just dry, remember there are several burn bans in effect. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

