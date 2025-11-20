HAPPENING NOW: ABC 27 Turkey Drive BLOG

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Since 2014, ABC 27 & the Second Harvest have teamed up to collect frozen turkeys and monetary donations for Thanksgiving meals.

Right now, we're accepting turkey donations at two locations: Bannerman Crossing and Ponce de Leon Park in Tallahassee until 6:30 p.m.

You can also make a monetary donation here if you cannot make it to a drop-off location.

The Thanksgiving Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 22nd, at Governor's Square Mall beginning at 7:00 a.m.

