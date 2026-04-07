Midday Update: Community leaders call to end gun violence, Wakulla County water issues, and more

Tuesday, April 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) South Tallahassee shooting sparks urgent call for change. Community leaders are calling for an end to gun violence after a shooting at a sports bar left one man dead Easter morning. Community leaders say the incident is a reminder that preventing violence requires more than just law enforcement. They believe neighbors play a key role in keeping their neighborhoods safe.

Sports bar shooting sparks urgent call for change

2) Attorneys for Florida State University shooting victim to file lawsuit against ChatGPT. Ryan Hobbs of the Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, Gwartney, & Hobbs Law Firm confirmed the impending lawsuit in a statement. Hobbs said the firm has been advised that the alleged gunman was in constant communication with ChatGPT leading up to the shooting.

Attorneys for Florida State University shooting victim to file lawsuit against ChatGPT

3) Wakulla County neighbors demand long-term fix as brown tap water plagues homes: For months, residents in the Wakulla Gardens neighborhood have been experiencing brown, discolored tap water. Neighbors on the Talquin Electric water system say the issue is ruining clothes, damaging appliances, and forcing them to buy bottled water.

Wakulla County neighbors demand a long-term fix as brown tap water plagues homes for several months.

4) Unclear path forward as Florida leaders float competing property tax proposals. After failing to reach a deal during the regular legislative session, Florida lawmakers are advancing a patchwork of proposals to cut — or even eliminate — property taxes, with no clear agreement on what, if anything, will reach voters before the November midterms.

Unclear path forward as Florida leaders float competing property tax proposals

5) FAMU's Marching 100 attend special red carpet screening of new Michael Jackson biopic in Tallahassee. The event celebrated the band's tribute to the global icon. Students watched the film, which traces Jackson's rise from a young star to a pop legend, highlighting his life offstage and early performances.

FAMU's Marching 100 attends special red carpet screening of the new Michael Jackson biopic in Tallahassee

6) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by late afternoon. This is also when the winds will start to pick up. Winds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts around 30 miles per hour. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Strong Winds Through Thursday

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