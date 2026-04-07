First To Know Weather - Strong Winds Through Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A few showers will linger before the sunrise with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will clear through the morning, but only for a portion of the viewing area. These will focus around our southeastern counties.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by the late afternoon. This is also when the winds will start to pick up. Winds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts around 30 miles per hour.

Abc 27

With these strong winds, and low humidity, we are in a Fire Weather Warning from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. today.

These strong winds will last till the end of the week, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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