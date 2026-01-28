Midday Update: Cold weather continues, LCSO to be reimbursed for immigration enforcement, and more

Wednesday, January 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s with lows in the high-20s. Cold weather shelters are available to those who need them. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The cold stretch continues (1-28-2026)

2) Leon County votes for LCSO to be reimbursed for immigration enforcement. That decision passed in a 6-1 vote, but not without reluctance from Commissioners. Commissioners and LCSO staff were clear that the vote would not affect whether LCSO would carry out the state-mandated enforcement, but only how it is funded.

Leon County approves funds for LCSO to be reimbursed for immigration enforcement

3) ‘People’s Dreams Are on the Line’: Immigration policy sparks emotional Capitol showdown. The biggest subject surrounds immigration enforcement. Democratic lawmakers and immigrant advocates say aggressive tactics, both in Florida and nationally, are spreading fear and eroding public trust. Though Republicans argued tougher laws are making communities safer.

Florida Democrats push back on aggressive immigration enforcement

4) Government shutdown looms as Democrats demand immigration changes after Minnesota shooting. While it appeared last week that a partial government shutdown would be avoided, the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota has prompted Senate Democrats to demand changes to immigration enforcement procedures, threatening to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Government funding expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. Around 78% of the government would be shut down if no agreement is reached.

Government shutdown looms as Democrats demand immigration changes after Minnesota shooting

5) Thomas County Central High broadcast program opens doors for students. At least 185 students are a part of the high school AVTF program. The program allows students to produce a daily newscast, run a radio tailgate show, and use industry-level equipment to build college-ready portfolios.

A Thomas County high school broadcast program opens doors for students statewide

