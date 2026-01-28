Leon County votes for LCSO to be reimbursed for immigration enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office will be reimbursed for immigration operations from state funds, following a vote by Leon County Commissioners Tuesday night.



That decision passed in a 6-1 vote but not without reluctance from Commissioners.

Commissioners and LCSO staff were clear that the vote would not affect whether LCSO would carry out the state-mandated enforcement but only how it is funded.

Watch the video below for a breakdown of the funds.

Leon County approves funds for LCSO to be reimbursed for immigration enforcement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Mayor Sargent in Downtown Tallahassee.

We're at the Leon County Commission meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners voted to approve state funds to be given to the sheriff's office to enact state-mandated immigration enforcement.

But that was not without reluctance from the commissioners themselves and some pushback from the community.

A reluctant vote from the Leon County County Commission to approve half a million state dollars to reimburse the sheriff's office for state-mandated immigration enforcement.

By accepting this money, LCSO will receive money for things like overtime and training for designated officers and transportation on behalf of ICE between local, state, and federal facilities.

"For me, this whole year has been a tragedy for the U.S. and it's run by an agency that's operating outside of the law, even though they claim to have complete immunity," said neighbor Robert Kessler.

The vote did come with some pushback.

Some neighbors urged commissioners to not accept the money.

While the funds require a vote of approval by the County, state-mandated immigration enforcement carried out by the Sheriff's Office is not contingent on this vote, just how the work is funded.

"If we vote 'no' on this item Leon County taxpayers pay for it. If we vote 'yes' on the item, then Leon County taxpayers get reimbursed," said Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban.

"I'm voting 'yes' because while I can't reduce ICE operations in Leon County, I can take this step, so that Leon County taxes aren't paying for it," said Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor.

Commissioner David O'Keefe voted against approving the funds.

"Accepting this money to me means agreeing to participate in a system that robs people of their humanity and makes no one safer," said O'Keefe.

Even though Commissioner O'Keefe dissented, the funding was ultimately approved in a 6-1 vote by commissioners for the sheriff's office.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Maya Sargent, ABC 27.

