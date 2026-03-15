First to Know Weather Day designated for Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In anticipation of a cold front triggering occasional severe thunderstorms around the state line region, a First to Know Weather Day has been established for Monday.

A strong cold front, along with increasing southerly winds and ample moisture, is capable of causing scattered pockets of thunderstorms late Sunday night and particularly Monday morning. Some of these storms will produce gusty straight-line winds. Individual strong to severe storms have the possibility of forming spots of large hail and a couple of tornadoes.

Isolated strong storms are possible late Sunday night in the Suwannee River region, mainly detached from the effects of the actual cold front. These will move northeast toward the Atlantic coastline and have limited local effects.

Scattered thunderstorm development is forecast in the eastern Panhandle and southeast Alabama regions, where individual storms can ramp up to strong to severe levels. These are forecast to move generally to the northeast and can affect southwest Georgia counties, especially close to the Chattahoochee River. Additional storms can fire up around the Lake Seminole counties and move in a similar fashion.

More broadly, later Monday morning, a broken line of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated to roll west to east through most local counties. Strong and sometimes damaging wind gusts can be produced from this line, along with quick-developing spin-up tornadoes.

All thunderstorms are capable of causing lightning, which may become frequent in the stronger storms.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has several tri-state and south-central Georgia counties in a Level 3 (enhanced) risk for numerous severe thunderstorms Monday, while the remainder of the Big Bend is under a Level 2 (slight) risk for scattered severe thunderstorms in the Monday morning time frame.

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