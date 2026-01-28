First To Know Weather - The Cold Stretch Continues

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another cold start today, but it is better than yesterday. You will still need hats, gloves, scarves, and coats to keep you warm this morning. Temperatures to start will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

By the late afternoon we will climb into the mid 50s, still below average, but warmer than we have been. We continue to warm until Friday when we could be close to 60° again. This will not last long as another dose of arctic air reinforces the cold streak by Saturday. This new dose of extremely cold air could be the coldest of the month bringing our lows down into the teens for many. The wind chill could be in the single digits as well.

We are keeping an eye on showers for Friday night into Saturday. As of now it looks to remain a cold rain. There is the possibility of a few flurries or a very light dusting for our more northern Georgia counties by Saturday morning, with moisture that wraps around an area of low pressure.

