Midday Update: Charlie Kirk's Memorial, LCS addresses ‘out-of-field’ letter sent to parents, and more

September 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Charlie Kirk's wife forgives his shooter at memorial honoring her husband's life. Thousands of mourners gathered Sunday for a public memorial organized by Turning Point USA and titled “Building a Legacy Remembering Charlie Kirk” at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Massive crowds attend Charlie Kirk memorial service

2) What the ‘out-of-field’ letter about your child’s teacher really means. Leon County parents are receiving letters notifying them that their child’s teacher is teaching outside their certified subject area. LCS confirms that every teacher in the classroom holds a valid teaching certification.

What the ‘Out-of-Field’ letter about your child’s teacher really means, according to Leon County Schools

3) Playoff ban remains in place for Gadsden County High. According to FHSAA, the high school was seeking to have their postseason ban lifted, and one of the players was looking to have his eligibility granted to play. Gadsden County Schools Superintendent says the playoffs appeal was denied, but the student will be allowed to play this season.

4) Monday Forecast: It's officially fall, but it won't feel like it. Temperatures will rise in the low 90s, but feel-like temperatures could reach triple digits. An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out during afternoon hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Muggy mornings (9-22-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.