First To Know Weather - Precipitation Put on Pause

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Happy official first day of fall...even though it feels like the summer.

Mugginess will dominate these next few days, as moisture slowly builds. While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out, it will remain fairly calm when it comes to rain to start this week. The rain we anticipated will be for the end of this week rather than all week. Much like over the weekend, a brief shower can pop up in the afternoon from now until Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday, that is when the chances of rain and even storm chances increase. These will still be very localized, but there is more lift and moisture ahead of a front, as it approaches from the northwest. The front is the bigger story on Friday. Thunder and heavy rain are possible, but severe weather as of now, is unlikely. Things can change so stick with us for any updates.

With this added moisture temperatures to start our days will be warm, and a tad uncomfortable. Dewpoints ( level of moisture in the atmosphere) will stay higher most of the day, making the afternoons feel oppressive as well. With temperatures in the low to mid 90s, the heat index with these dewpoints will feel closer to 100.

Once the rain and clouds return for Friday, temperatures should drop, and the dewpoints will drop as well.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.