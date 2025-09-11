Midday Update: Charlie Kirk Shooting investigation, Donna Adelson juror speaks out, & more

September 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) 'High-powered rifle' used to kill Charlie Kirk found in wooded area; FBI releases images showing a "person of interest." As conservatives mourn the death of 31-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, grief has turned into anger as President Donald Trump blamed rhetoric from the "radical left" for Kirk's death.

FBI image of person of interest

2) TPD: Two stabbed at Cascades Park Wednesday Night, suspect found dead. The Tallahassee Police Department said two women were stabbed around 7:40 p.m. They were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition. They said the suspect jumped into the lake and was later found deceased.

3) Four arrested in Ethan Pritchard shooting, Pritchard's condition unchanged. Pritchard was shot over the Labor Day Holiday weekend and remains in the hospital. Investigators say the shooting was a part of a larger investigation involving other shootings in the area.

Four arrested in shooting of FSU football player Ethan Pritchard

4) BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: Juror in Donna Adelson trial reveals how they arrived at guilty verdict. Evan Higginbotham is one of 12 jurors who listened to the trial and reviewed all the evidence to find Adelson guilty.

Juror in Donna Adelson trial reveals how they arrived at guilty verdict

5) 'We need a fighter': Jenkins announces Senate bid as Democrats eye comeback in red Florida. Florida educator and former school board member Jennifer Jenkins is officially running for the U.S. Senate, launching a campaign focused on affordability, education, and what she calls protecting “fundamental freedoms.”

'We need a fighter': Jenkins announces Senate bid as Democrats eye comeback in red Florida

6) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s. Only a few clouds throughout today and the next few days. Chances of showers are generally low, but sprinkles and drizzle can't be ruled out over the weekend. First to Know Weather Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

WEATHER 9-11-2025

