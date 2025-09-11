First To Know Forecast - Dry Air Leaves It's Mark Thursday 9/11/2025

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dry air continues to bring clearer skies, and cooler mornings.
TALLAHASSEE, FL — Another cool start to our morning thanks to that drier air sweeping in from the north. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60s as you wake up today.

Day time temperatures will be around average in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area.

Only a few clouds throughout today, and the next few days. Chances of showers are generally low, but sprinkles and drizzle can't be ruled out over the weekend.

We climb back into the 90s through the weekend leading to consistent 90s for next week.

