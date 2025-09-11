TPD: Two stabbed at Cascades Park Wednesday Night, suspect remains at large

UPDATE:

9:48 p.m.

The Tallahassee Police Department has released more information regarding the stabbing at Cascades Park.

They say two adult females were stabbed around 7:40 p.m. Both were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

TPD says the suspect remains at large, and they're asking the public to avoid the area and report anything suspicious.

They say this is an open and active investigation.

If you know anything regarding this incident, you're asked to call 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Original:

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing at Cascades Park. They say two people were injured Wednesday night and are in stable condition.

TPD says the suspect was last seen in the lake, and they're actively searching.

WTXL does have a crew on scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

