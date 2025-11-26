Midday Update: Buc-ee's closes on land deal in Tallahassee, DeSantis unveils crackdown on puppy mills, & more

Wednesday, November 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) "ECONOMIC CATALYST:" Buc-ee's closes on land deal slated to bring more than just a mega gas station. Meyer Development announced the gas station, touted as the largest in the world, purchased more than 30 acres at the Park Place site located northwest of the I-10 / Capital Circle NW intersection. Groundbreaking is expected in early 2026, with the official opening in mid-2027.

2) FSU community donates items to students who lost everything in recent fire. FSU said 90% of these students and recent grads are international. Florida State is working with the community to help collect items and funds for these students.

3) Valdosta launches first Aktion Club, empowering adults with disabilities to serve their community. Aktion Club is the only service organization in the world specifically for adults with disabilities, with more than 400 chapters across 13 countries. Valdosta’s inaugural chapter plans projects like reading to local students and delivering meals to firefighters.

4) DeSantis unveils crackdown on puppy mills, but AKC warns against overreach. He's launching a new effort to crack down on unethical dog breeders and shut down abusive puppy mills, unveiling a legislative proposal at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee that he says will finally put an end to inhumane treatment in Florida.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Following some rain, things are already cooler, as temps will only get into the upper 70s today. Thanksgiving morning will be cooler, beginning a below-average temperature trend. Temperatures will start in the low 40s, but skies will be clear by sunrise. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

