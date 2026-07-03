Midday Update: Breeze Airways begins operations at TLH, holiday weekend heat, rising lawn care prices, & more

Friday, July 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Weekend Forecast:: We will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this midday, and we will continue to climb into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. The heat index is set to stay in the 100s for the holiday weekend, meaning conditions will be hot and uncomfortable in many areas. Record heat will continue for most of the Midwest and East Coast this weekend, impacting some Fourth of July festivities. There is a chance of isolated showers on Saturday and even more chances on Sunday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Hot for the 4th

2) Cascades Park splash pad closes again; other ways to beat the heat. The Cascades Park splash pad was closed to begin the summer. It opened briefly on June 19th before closing again a few days later. We asked the city about other ways neighbors can stay cool.

Cascades Park splash pad closes again; other ways to beat the heat

3) Breeze Airways lands in Tallahassee with nonstop service. The airline is offering flights from the Tallahassee International Airport three days a week — Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday — with service to Fort Lauderdale and Raleigh-Durham.

Tallahassee International Airport welcomes Breeze Airways with nonstop service to two destinations

4) Tallahassee lawn care companies raise prices amid rising costs. The price of fuel, labor, and fertilizer continues to increase, causing local lawn care groups to raise prices and shrink service areas to stay afloat.

Rising fuel and labor costs push Tallahassee lawn care prices higher in 2026

5) REACH 2 raises funds to give teens somewhere safe to be this Summer in Valdosta. The organization hopes to give teenagers a safe place to gather, build relationships, and stay engaged in positive activities amid recent cases of youth violence and "teen takeovers."

Valdosta youth organization REACH 2 raises funds to give teens somewhere safe to be this summer

6) RE-CAP: Donalds gains endorsements, Collins sues Fishback, and DeSantis tests new terrorism law. It was a week of escalation in Florida politics: a governor’s race lawsuit, new restrictions aimed at undocumented students, and a fresh legal fight over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to label CAIR and other groups as terrorist organizations.

RE-CAP: Donalds gains endorsements, Collins sues Fishback, and DeSantis tests new terrorism law

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