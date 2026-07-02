DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The splash pad at Cascades Park in Downtown Tallahassee has closed again for repairs, leaving residents searching for other ways to beat the heat.

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Cascades Park splash pad closes again; other ways to beat the heat

The splash pad opened to start the summer but closed shortly after. On June 19th, Cascades Park announced on Facebook that the splash pad had reopened, but it closed again just a few days later. A sign outside the splash pad indicates the closure is due to repairs.

It is unclear exactly what repairs need to be made, and no estimate has been given for when the splash pad will reopen.

In the meantime, the City of Tallahassee has 7 other locations with 11 pools available to residents. Cindy Mead, Manager of Operations for the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Affairs, listed the options.

"Trousdell, Wade Wehunt, Jack McLean, Levy, Forestmeadows, Robinson-Trueblood, and Walker-Ford", Mead said. "At Jack McLean we have Sunday fundays where admission is just $1. Walker-Ford, admission is always free."

Each location offers a variety of activities including swim lessons and water aerobics. For more information on the locations, hours of operation, activities, and fees, click here.

**This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.**

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