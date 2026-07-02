LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — As Valdosta police have been cracking down on unauthorized public gatherings and teen takeovers, one local organization says the best solution starts long before law enforcement is ever involved.

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Valdosta youth organization REACH 2 raises funds to give teens somewhere safe to be this summer

REACH 2 is currently raising money to host another youth event before summer ends, hoping to give teenagers a safe place to gather, build relationships, and stay engaged in positive activities.

Founder Aaron Winston says too often communities spend more time reacting to problems than investing in solutions.

"We're trying to come up with more solutions than we do deal with problems. We all see the problems, but we never come up with the solution… we need funding for our youth to give them something to do and reduce some of this crime and violence." Winston said.

Valdosta police say any unauthorized activity that threatens public safety or damages property will be shut down. But both VPD and REACH 2 say long-term change will come from parents, community organizations, and local leaders working together to create more opportunities for young people.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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