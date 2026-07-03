First To Know Weather - Very Hot For The Fourth

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — The mugginess is back in full force this morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s with sunny skies to start us off.

We will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this midday, and we will continue to climb into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. Clouds will pop up becoming partly cloudy, with a few isolated showers possible into the evening. Otherwise it is hot and uncomfortable with the heat index in the low 100s.

The heat will continue for the 4th so stay cool and hydrated. While there is a chance of isolated thundershowers Saturday, the higher chance for storms will be Sunday afternoon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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