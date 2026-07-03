COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Tallahassee lawn care companies are raising prices and shrinking service areas as fuel, labor, and fertilizer costs continue to climb in 2026.

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Rising fuel and labor costs push Tallahassee lawn care prices higher in 2026

Rising fuel prices are hitting local lawn care companies hard, forcing them to raise prices and rethink how they operate.

Tally Edges Lawn Care, a Tallahassee-based company, says nearly every part of its business has become more expensive — from transportation and equipment to the products it uses every day.

Co-Owner Yegor Bannov said the company's reliance on gas-powered equipment makes it especially vulnerable to fuel price swings.

"All of our equipment is gas so we've had to use way more gas. Well, we use a lot more gas than the average person, so it's its the trucks. It is the mowers. It is all the trimmers, everything we use, uses gas," Bannov said.

Those higher costs are changing more than just the company's bottom line. Tally Edges has narrowed its service area to cut down on driving time and fuel costs. The company, which once served customers across Tallahassee, now limits its work to just 9 neighborhoods.

Co-Owner Parker Leach said the shift happened gradually over the past 2 years.

"We used to service all of Tallahassee and then last year we went down to only the east side of Tallahassee and then this year we've gone all the way down to only nine neighborhoods in Tallahassee mainly to limit driving time because we were spending so much on the labor and the gas prices with all the truck and equipment that we can really only service nine subdivisions on the side of Tallahassee," Leach said.

The trend extends well beyond Tallahassee. Gene Caballero, Co-founder of GreenPal — a platform connecting homeowners with more than 75,000 lawn care professionals across the country — says rising fuel, labor, and fertilizer costs are forcing companies nationwide to rethink their prices.

"We're seeing about a 10 to 15 percent increase holistically across the U.S. More in Florida, it's probably about 15 to 20 percent. In Tallahassee, the average price we saw last year was around 40 dollars. This year we're seeing about 44 to 45 dollars per mow," Caballero said.

Caballero said many companies held off raising prices for as long as they could.

For Tally Edges, the decision to raise prices wasn't one the owners wanted to make. Bannov said fuel costs were only part of the equation.

"Everything else in our economy is also getting more expensive, groceries, cost of living, everything else, so another big part of the reason of us raising our prices this year was to be able to pair a crew more and make sure that they can you know for the cost the rising cost of living," Bannov said.

Experts say homeowners can save money by comparing multiple quotes, asking what's included in each service, and working with lawn care companies to find a schedule that fits both their yard and their budget.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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