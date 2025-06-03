Midday Update: Attorneys offer legal insight for immigrants, FAMU President-Elect salary agreement, and more

Tuesday, June 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Attorneys and local groups offer legal insight and support for immigrants following ICE raid. Over 100 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody last Thursday during a raid at a construction site near FSU in College Town. Local advocacy groups are offering hotlines, legal aid, and family support resources for those impacted.

Attorneys and local groups offer legal insight and support for immigrants following ICE raid

2) FAMU President-Elect Marva Johnson set to receive $650,000 salary. Johnson was nominated by trustees in May and awaits final confirmation by the Board of Governors on June 18.

FAMU President-Elect Marva Johnson set to receive $650,000 salary

3) The Allison Christmas Spectacular faces legal threats from neighbors. Neighbors say the light show is a nuisance, and the family has until June 15 to shut it down or move it.

The Allison Christmas Spectacular faces legal threats from neighbors

4) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will rise in the mid-90s with plenty of sunshine, but things will cool off following widespread rain. Storms will roll into our region later tonight into Wednesday. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Enjoying sunshine before rain returns midweek

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.