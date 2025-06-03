Soaking up the sun before rain becomes widespread

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We’ll enjoy a sunny and dry start to Tuesday, with pleasant conditions kicking off the day. But don’t get too comfortable — changes are on the way.

A trough that’s been hanging to our south and bringing widespread rain from Tampa to the Keys begins lifting north, and it’s taking rain chances with it.

As that system moves, we’ll start to see moisture return, setting the stage for a soggy middle to end of the week.

Wednesday is looking like a day of widespread showers.

A low pressure system forming in the Atlantic will help pull in widespread rain across the region.

Expect steady showers starting in the afternoon, and plan for a slower evening drive.

The umbrella will definitely come in handy.

That low sticks around into the end of the week, keeping shower chances pretty widespread through Friday.

By the weekend, rain becomes more hit-or-miss, but a few scattered showers and storms are still possible — especially in the afternoon hours.

We’ll keep tracking the timing and totals, so check back for updates as this unsettled pattern unfolds.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.